June 13 Edimax Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$92,551,237 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 8

* Last date before book closure July 11 with book closure period from July 12 to July 16

* Record date July 16

* Payment date Aug. 4

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2Teg

