June 13 RiseSun Real Estate Development Co Ltd :

* Says it to provide loan guarantee of 331.35 million yuan for a Nanjing-based property subsidiary and the loan guarantee is with a term of 48 months

* Says it to provide loan guarantee of 468.4 million yuan for the Nanjing-based property subsidiary and the loan guarantee is with a term of 60 months

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JACnqY

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)