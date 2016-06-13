UPDATE 1-MUFG Q3 profit jumps, helped by lower bad loan costs
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
June 13 RiseSun Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says it to provide loan guarantee of 331.35 million yuan for a Nanjing-based property subsidiary and the loan guarantee is with a term of 48 months
* Says it to provide loan guarantee of 468.4 million yuan for the Nanjing-based property subsidiary and the loan guarantee is with a term of 60 months
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JACnqY
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan is putting together a package it says would generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market to present to President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
HARARE, Feb 3 Zimbabwe has started circulating a $5 "bond note", the central bank said on Friday, as President Robert Mugabe's government struggles with a cash crunch that has forced people to spend hours at banks queuing for money.