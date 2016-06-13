June 13 Gci Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up jv in Myanmar with Tah Moe Hnye Chan Thar Tun Wai Thar Co., Ltd

* Says the jv to be engaged in communications network engineering and construction, telecom value-added service, etc

* Says jv with registered capital of $5 million and the to hold 61.2 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tIbpGV

