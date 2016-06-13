Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 13 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Says its unit to set up a new energy jv in Inner Mongolia with an energy construction investment co
* Says the jv to be engaged in efficient photovoltaic power station project
* Says the jv with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the unit to hold 40 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GzwnRE
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)