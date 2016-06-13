June 13 PCL Technologies :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share (T$206,007,060 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.7 per share (T$36,051,240 in total)

* Ex-dividend date June 29

* Last date before book closure June 30 with book closure period from July 1 to July 5

* Record date July 5

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2Tw6

