Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 13 PCL Technologies :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share (T$206,007,060 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.7 per share (T$36,051,240 in total)
* Ex-dividend date June 29
* Last date before book closure June 30 with book closure period from July 1 to July 5
* Record date July 5
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2Tw6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)