June 13 Pharmally International Holding :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$9.2 per share (T$598,000,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Nov. 3

* Last date before book closure Nov. 5 with book closure period from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10

* Record date Nov. 10

* Payment date Nov. 25

