UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 Chongqing Sokon Industrial Group Co Ltd:
* Says it completed its initial public offering of 142.5 million A shares
* Says it raised 827.9 million yuan through the issuance
* Says the company's shares will be traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the symbol of "601127" from June 15
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G1Lrti8S
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources