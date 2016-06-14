Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 14 Exem Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will merge with Cloudine Co., Ltd., which is mainly engaged in bid data platform development business
* Says merger ratio of 1 : 12.2055850 between the co and Cloudine
* Says Cloudine will be dissolved after the transaction
* Says expected merger effective date of Aug. 17 and registered date of Aug. 17
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)