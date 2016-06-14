BRIEF-Global Ferronickel comments on DENR's media briefing
* Updates on media briefing of the department of environment and natural resources regarding closure of mines
June 14 Shanghai Chinafortune Co., Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.75 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 17
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GEBUW1Sy
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Updates on media briefing of the department of environment and natural resources regarding closure of mines
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by raising short-term interest rates on the first day back from a long holiday, in a further sign that it is slowly moving to a tighter policy bias as the economy shows signs of steadying.