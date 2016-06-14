Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 14 Shenzhen Shengxunda Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it prices the 23.34 million shares of common stock issued in initial public offering, at 22.22 yuan per share
* Says the company expects to raise about 518.6 million yuan through the issue
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FPM6afDG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)