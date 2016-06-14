June 14 Yoshicon Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 374,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between June 21 and June 24

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3175

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)