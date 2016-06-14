Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 14 Itfor Inc :
* Says it plans to buy 123 shares in its unit ICR Co Ltd to raise stake in it to 90 percent from 80 percent
* To acquire remaining 122 shares in unit via stock swap on July 15
* One share of ICR's stock will be exchanged with 538 shares of the company's stock, and 65,636 shares of the company's stock to be exchanged
* ICR will be the wholly owned subsidiary of the company's after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3176
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)