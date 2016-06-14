June 14 China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 20

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5U8pZTxV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)