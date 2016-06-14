BRIEF-Global Ferronickel comments on DENR's media briefing
* Updates on media briefing of the department of environment and natural resources regarding closure of mines
June 14 Ardepro Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell a Tokyo-based property by June 17, for an undisclosed price
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3178
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Updates on media briefing of the department of environment and natural resources regarding closure of mines
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by raising short-term interest rates on the first day back from a long holiday, in a further sign that it is slowly moving to a tighter policy bias as the economy shows signs of steadying.