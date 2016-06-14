June 14 Navinfo Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.55 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 17, for 2015

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20

