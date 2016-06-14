June 14 Promate Electronic :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 21

* Last date before book closure July 22 with book closure period from July 23 to July 27

* Record date July 27

* Payment date Aug. 25

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2XJw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)