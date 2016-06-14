June 14 Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 883.9 million yuan ($134.08 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, projects and replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on June 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sE0GxC; bit.ly/1YpcUGK

