June 15 Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd :

* Says it to acquire 61.67 percent stake in an Anhui-based environmental protection and technology firm from an Anhui-based electric appliance firm and an individual for 222 million yuan

* Says it to inject 100 million yuan in the target firm and to hold 70 percent stake in it after stake acquisition and capital injection

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hUluWX

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)