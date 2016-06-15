Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
June 15 Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd :
* Says it to acquire 61.67 percent stake in an Anhui-based environmental protection and technology firm from an Anhui-based electric appliance firm and an individual for 222 million yuan
* Says it to inject 100 million yuan in the target firm and to hold 70 percent stake in it after stake acquisition and capital injection
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hUluWX
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: