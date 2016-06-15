Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 15 NEO TECHNICAL SYSTEM Co., Ltd:
* Says it signed contract with Jiangsu Yi Dong Aviation Machinery Co.,Ltd., to provide window lift motor shaft for automotive DC motors
* Contract amount of 6.39 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/51EA7Ptd
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)