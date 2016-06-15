June 15 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 22.75 million yuan instead of 0.75 million yuan previously to set up a technology joint venture in Hangzhou, with six individuals

* Says JV's registered capital was raised to 50 million yuan and the company to hold 45.5 percent stake instead of 15 percent stake previously in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zJt7qt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)