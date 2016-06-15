UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 NH Foods Ltd :
* Says it planned business and capital alliance with Hokkaido Milk Products Co.Ltd
* Says it to acquire shares (about 20 percent stake) of Hokkaido Milk Products via private placement
* Says the co and Hokkaido Milk Products planned to set up a jv for production of yogurt
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/M1Lnzz
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources