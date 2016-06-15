June 15 NH Foods Ltd :

* Says it planned business and capital alliance with Hokkaido Milk Products Co.Ltd

* Says it to acquire shares (about 20 percent stake) of Hokkaido Milk Products via private placement

* Says the co and Hokkaido Milk Products planned to set up a jv for production of yogurt

