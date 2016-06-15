UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 IBJ Inc :
* Says it plans to fully acquire 280 shares (100 percent stake) in a Tokyo-based firm WIND & SUN which is mainly engaged in produce and sale of wedding related books and publication, on June 15
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/70kZAK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources