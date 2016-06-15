UPDATE 2-Army Corps to grant easement to Dakota Access Pipeline -U.S. senator
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
June 15 PeptiDream Inc :
* Says it has earned a milestone for the dosing of a first patient in a clinical trial by its alliance partner, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS)
* Says this is the first program to enter clinical testing out of the discovery collaboration between the two companies
* Says the molecule being advanced in clinical testing was discovered by Bristol-Myers Squibb starting from an active lead macrocyclic compound identified by Peptidream using its PDPS technology and provided to BMS for further optimization
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GDOvVr
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton's Chilean mine Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union said in the early hours of Wednesday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02012017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present federal budget for the next fiscal year at New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief media after federal budget at New De