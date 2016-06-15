June 15 Insyde Software :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$32,336,965 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 20

* Last date before book closure July 21 with book closure period from July 22 to July 26

* Record date July 26

* Payment date Aug. 12

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3bYy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)