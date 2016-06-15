BRIEF-Grasim Industries denies rumour of large investment in Idea
* Grasim Industries ltd says co's knowledge of proposed Idea-Vodafone deal is restricted to what has been put out by idea
June 15 IMAGINE ASIA Co.,Ltd.,:
* Says it signed contract with SBS, to provide drama producing service
* Contract amount of 6.18 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/x1io4mBy
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Grasim Industries ltd says co's knowledge of proposed Idea-Vodafone deal is restricted to what has been put out by idea
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 800 won/share for FY 2016
DUBAI, Feb 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.