BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
June 15 Theragen Etex Co.Ltd.:
* Says it co-CEO Chi Gyu Won resigns from the co, effective June 15
* The company's the other co-CEO, Goh Jin Eop, will begin to serve as CEO
Source text in Korean: me2.do/55VtbKmv
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.