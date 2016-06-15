June 15 Zhejiang Chimin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.65 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 20

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G8YqiXsK

