BRIEF-Ecor1 Capital reports 8.3 pct passive stake in Atyr Pharma
* Ecor1 Capital LLC reports 8.3 percent passive stake in Atyr Pharma Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing
June 15 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 20
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21
* Mettrum Health - Co, Canopy Growth Corporation announce that Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued final order approving proposed acquisition
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Three of the biggest makers of diabetes treatments, Sanofi SA, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly & Co, were named in a proposed class action lawsuit by a group of patients alleging price-fixing.