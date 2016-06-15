June 15 Barunson Entertainment & Arts Corporation:

* Says it will buy 311,425 shares of Nat Games Co.,Ltd, for 21.8 billion won

* Says the co to hold 37.91 percent stake (311,425 shares) in the Nat Games, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GUKM0Bi2

