Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
June 15 Seikagaku :
* Says it signed an agreement for overseas exclusive sale license of lumbar disc herniation treatment agent with Ferring Pharmaceuticals
