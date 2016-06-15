June 15 Shanghai Conant Optics Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.0199377 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 22

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GDd0U7Nm

