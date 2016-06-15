BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
June 15 Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 22
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FQZCW84x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.