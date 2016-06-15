June 15 Shenzhen Shenbao Industrial Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute five new shares for every 10 shares , to holders of A shares recorded on June 21 and to holders of B shares recorded on June 24

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22 and June 24 for both shares respectively

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xQIuFuC1

