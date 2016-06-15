HONG KONG, June 15 Hong Kong's Securities and
Futures Commission said on Wednesday it had fined and
reprimanded Schroder Investment Management Hong Kong Limited
HK$1.8 million ($230,000) for failing to disclose all notifiable
interests in Hong Kong listed shares.
An SFC investigation found that from August 2005 to January
2013, Schroder did not disclose to the Hong Kong stock exchange
and the relevant listed companies all its notifiable interests
in Hong Kong-listed shares held in client portfolios where they
did not have, or were unable to exercise, proxy voting rights.
According to Schroder, it discovered the disclosure failures
in November 2012 when adopting a new system to monitor and
report disclosable interests in shares. The company subsequently
corrected the disclosure notifications, the SFC said.
