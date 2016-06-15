June 15 Ningbo Donly Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy supply chain management firm for 2.2 billion yuan ($334.15 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 710 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish target company's capital

($1 = 6.5838 Chinese yuan renminbi)