BRIEF-Pacific Current Group says as at Dec 2016 total FUM A$51.7 bln
* As at 31 December 2016 total FUM of A$51.7 bln, up 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Huaku Development :
* Says it will pay div of T$5.5/share
* Ex-dividend date June 29
* Last date before book closure June 30 with book closure period from July 1 to July 5
* Record date July 5 and payment date Aug. 4
Source text in Chinese:985.so/3c7v
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* As at 31 December 2016 total FUM of A$51.7 bln, up 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02012017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present federal budget for the next fiscal year at New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief media after federal budget at New De
LONDON, Feb 1 New European Union capital rules treat insurers like traders making risky short-term bets and require them to set aside too much capital, trade body Insurance Europe said on Wednesday.