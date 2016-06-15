BRIEF-Pacific Current Group says as at Dec 2016 total FUM A$51.7 bln
* As at 31 December 2016 total FUM of A$51.7 bln, up 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Jinyuan Cement Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from June 16 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/239jrFW
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* As at 31 December 2016 total FUM of A$51.7 bln, up 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02012017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present federal budget for the next fiscal year at New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief media after federal budget at New De
LONDON, Feb 1 New European Union capital rules treat insurers like traders making risky short-term bets and require them to set aside too much capital, trade body Insurance Europe said on Wednesday.