June 15 Guangdong Tonze Electric Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire materials firm for 2.7 billion yuan ($410.46 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 620 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XWNQIl

($1 = 6.5780 Chinese yuan renminbi)