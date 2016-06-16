UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 16 AnGes MG Inc :
* Says it reached basic agreement with Morishita Jintan Co Ltd on June 16
* Says it to grant exclusive development, manufacturing and marketing rights of cervical pre-cancer therapeutic vaccine to Morishita Jintan
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NAeCci
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources