UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 16 Linhai Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Jiangsu linhai power machinery group Co. from China Fuma Group Co., Ltd via share issue
* Says transaction price is 448.4 million yuan
* Says it will raise up to 224.2 million yuan via private placement for transaction payment and project development
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0M2tCj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources