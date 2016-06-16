GLOBAL ECONOMY-Momentum and risk: world economy enters 2017 with winds fore and aft
* Japanese manufacturing growth fastest in almost three years
June 16 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 21 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0aZ6Lx
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Japanese manufacturing growth fastest in almost three years
* Municipal executive board in Järfälla municipality has decided to choose Wallenstam as one of two anchor developers for Barkarbystaden IV
LONDON, Feb 1 Emerald Investment Partners said on Wednesday it is not planning to make a takeover offer for Punch Taverns, reversing course and leaving Heineken unrivaled in its bid to buy and break up the company.