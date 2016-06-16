Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 16 Gohigh Data Networks Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 22 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Im9aTR
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)