June 16 Huafa Industrial Co., Ltd. Zhuhai :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 21

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cucb2E

