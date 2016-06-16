June 16 Tsann Kuen China Enterprise Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to B shareholders of record on June 27 for 2015

* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 27 to B shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4JlcmM

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)