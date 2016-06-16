June 16 Yiwu Huading Nylon Co.,Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 21

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F1J3DueK

Further company Coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)