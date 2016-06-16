UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 16 Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co Ltd :
* Says its holding stake in a meat product unit to decrease to 88.23 percent down from 100 percent
* Says this is due to Jiangsu-based firm's capital injection in the target unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fGcG9k
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources