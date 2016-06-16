June 16 Fujitsu Ltd :

* Says the company acquired 6.9 million shares of Nifty Corp during the period from May 2 to June 15

* Says acquisition price at 1,495yen per share

* Settlement starts from June 22

* Says the company will hold 96.74 percent stake in Nifty up from 66.59 percent after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hqhc0F

