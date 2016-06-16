June 16 Hefei Fengle Seed :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 21 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3fX5

