BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences announces positive preclinical data of coagulation factors VIIA and IX
June 16 Pacific Hospital Supply :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share (T$165,038,040 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 5
* Last date before book closure July 6 with book closure period from July 7 to July 11
* Record date July 11
* Payment date July 25
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3geC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cerulean Pharma Inc - cerulean has engaged investment bank, Aquilo Partners, L.P., as its financial advisor to assist in strategic review process
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock