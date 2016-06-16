June 16 Pacific Hospital Supply :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share (T$165,038,040 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 5

* Last date before book closure July 6 with book closure period from July 7 to July 11

* Record date July 11

* Payment date July 25

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3geC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)