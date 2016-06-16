Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
June 16 TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals :
* Says it will issue 20 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$35 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Says the proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3gxh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: